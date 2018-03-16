Report: Hundreds of suburban workers to lose their jobs

Four suburban companies will join Carson's in laying off workers, according to a state report. Daily Herald File Photo

Four suburban companies are expected to cut 457 workers, according to state documents. Another 264 suburban workers are being cut following the recent announcement that Carson's is closing some local stores.

The suburban cuts are part of the jobs being eliminated at four local companies, according to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, or WARN, reports for February. Businesses file WARN reports to give the state notice of the layoffs. The reports are issued monthly. Often the companies are consolidating offices or facilities, causing the need for the layoffs.

Suburban companies on the report include:

• MOL (America) Inc., a freight transportation company, is laying off 89 workers. The company is located at 700 Butterfield Road in Lombard. These layoffs will take place through the end of the year.

• NYK Business Systems America Inc. is laying off 67 workers. The deep sea freight transportation company is at 377 E. Butterfield Road in Lombard.

• Siemens Industry Inc., an automatic environmental control manufacturing company, will let 200 workers go by the end of April. The company is closing the location at 1500 Harvester Road in West Chicago.

• Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. is laying off 101 workers by the end of the year. The company is closing its offices at 605 Tri State Parkway in Gurnee and 1243 Gregory Drive in Antioch.

And 264 workers will lose their jobs when four suburban Carson's department stores close.

The parent company, Bon-Ton Stores Inc., has said 42 stores are closing nationwide as part of its previously communicated "store rationalization" program.

Locally, 60 people will lose their jobs at the Morton Grove store and 56 people will be cut from the Streets of Woodfield store in Schaumburg, according to the state report. The Carson's at Aurora Shopping Center in Aurora will lay off 76 workers and the store in DeKalb is losing 58 workers.