Business
updated: 1/12/2018 6:53 PM

Pasquesi's Home and Garden store in Barrington is closing

Doug T. Graham
 
 

The Pasquesi Home and Garden store in Barrington, a fixture in the community since 1988, will close Jan. 28.

Notice of the closing is posted at the entrance of the store, which is known for its sale of landscaping plants and supplies in the warm months and Christmas trees and decorations at the holidays. The store at 990 W. Northwest Highway also carries home decor, pet and wildlife supplies and houseplants.

Owner Edward Pasquesi could not be reached by phone late Friday. A manager at the store confirmed the closing but said the other locations in Lake Bluff and Lake Forest will remain open.

The Barrington store was the company's second location when it opened.

