Feder: Mancow drops lawsuit against Loop boss

Veteran Chicago radio personality Erich Mancow Muller has dropped the lawsuit he filed against his boss, saying the two had agreed to put past differences behind them and work together amicably, Robert Feder writes. "I'm excited about our relationship in 2018," Muller said. "Our relationship a decade ago was awful. But people change, and I really believe he's a sincere cat who's looking after my best interests." Go to robertfeder.com for the full report.