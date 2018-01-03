Iconic Orbit Skate Center in Palatine being sold

Orbit Skate Center at 615 S. Consumers Ave. in Palatine is being sold, its owner confirmed this week. The future of the 46-year-old roller rink, however, remains uncertain. Daily Herald File Photo, July 2016

The Orbit Skate Center in Palatine is being sold, officials confirmed this week, but questions remain about whether the 46-year-old indoor roller rink will stay in operation long term.

Sandra Levin, Orbit's owner since 1992, said she's selling the building at 615 S. Consumers Ave. that houses the 19,000-square-foot wooden rink. She declined to answer additional questions -- including whether a potential buyer would keep the rink open.

"The building is being sold. When I have a definitive answer, I will let you know," Levin said in an email, adding she would provide additional details once she has signed paperwork in hand.

Talk of a possible closure of the iconic roller rink surfaced in recent weeks on a Northwest suburban parents Facebook group.

Levin said that's because Orbit hasn't been accepting party reservations for any time after March.

Orbit is located in the middle of a sprawling athletic complex building just off Northwest Highway, near the postal service distribution center and Arlington International Racecourse. On one side of Orbit is the Salt Creek Sports Center, a floor hockey rink operated by the Salt Creek Park District. On the other side is Soccer City, an indoor soccer complex.

Diane Hilgers, director of parks and recreation for the park district, said she learned of the potential sale two weeks ago. She said the park district isn't interested in buying Orbit.

An official from Soccer City didn't say if owners were interested or involved in a potential purchase.