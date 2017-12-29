Glazed and Infused closing all its Chicago bakeries

Four Glazed and Infused bakeries have closed in Chicago and the final one will close after Sunday. Courtesy of Glazed and Infused

The River North location on East Hubbard Street will remain in operation through the weekend.

The popular doughnut maker will no longer sell the sweet treats at suburban grocery stores either. Beginning in October, the doughnuts were available at all five Sunset Foods grocery stores in the North and Northwest suburbs.

"After five wonderful years as Chicago's beloved doughnut concept I have made the decision to close Glazed and Infused," said founder and owner Scott Harris. "I appreciate all love and support our customers have given us over the years," he said.

The doughnuts, ranging in price from $2 to $3, came in an array of popular flavors including red velvet, chocolate, maple bacon long johns, Boston cream, vanilla bean glazed and sprinkle.

The doughnuts, known for their innovative flavors and locally sourced natural ingredients, were featured this summer along with other doughnuts from across the country in People Magazine as "one of People's 100 reasons to love America."

The bakeries were established in 2012 by Harris, an acclaimed chef and restaurateur, who co-founded Francesca's Restaurants. He has established himself as one of Chicago's most iconic restaurateurs, and the company continues to grow. "I've decided to focus on my existing full-service restaurant brands and look forward to developing new concepts in the future," Harris said in a statement on Friday.

There are about 20 Francesca's restaurants in the Chicago area as well as locations in Wisconsin, North Carolina and California. Harris has also created a number of other concepts, including Davanti Enoteca, a new contemporary cousin to Francesca's.­