Claire's removes glittery makeup from stores after reports of asbestos

The pink glitter palette with eye shadow & lip gloss has been removed from store shelves at Claire's due to reports of asbestos.

The bedazzled rainbow heart makeup set has been removed from store shelves at Claire's due to reports of asbestos.

Claire's, which sells jewelry and accessories mainly to young girls, pulled more than a dozen of its makeup products out of its stores, due to reports of asbestos in the glittery makeup.

Items include the bedazzled rainbow heart makeup set and pink glitter cellphone makeup compact.

The drastic measure to pull 17 makeup products from all its stores stems from a female shopper, who works for a law firm in Rhode Island.

An NBC affiliate in Rhode Island, WJAR, reported that the mother mailed her 6-year-old daughter's makeup and other products from Claire's to an independent lab for testing. Results showed that cancer-causing tremolite asbestos was in the makeup sold by the Hoffman Estates retailer.

The company came out with a tweet earlier in the week followed by a statement today that the products are being recalled because of recent complaints and that further testing is needed.

"As a result of today's inquiry from WJAR-TV, we have taken the precautionary measure of pulling the items in question from sale, and will be conducting an immediate investigation into the alleged issues," it says on Claire's website. "Once we have more information and have the results of the investigation we will take the necessary action. If you have items you wish to return in the interim period we will issue a refund," it said on the company website where all the products in question are listed.

Claire's, which has about 1,600 stores in North America and more than twice that globally, hasn't commented on whether any of its products were contaminated with asbestos. To be cautious, it said it is having independent tests run.