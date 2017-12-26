From Steve Harvey's embarrassing email to his staff, to the longing running mystery of why Kathy Hart left "The Eric and Kathy Show," 2017 was full of big stories in Chicago. Go to robertfeder.com for the a look back at the top stories from 2017.
updated: 12/26/2017 3:08 PM
Feder: The top Chicago media stories of 2017
hello
- This article filed under:
- Business
- News
- Entertainment
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.