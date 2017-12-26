Feder: The top Chicago media stories of 2017

Steve Harvey made news this year when an email the comedian wrote his staff was published by Robert Feder. Associated Press/August 2012

From Steve Harvey's embarrassing email to his staff, to the longing running mystery of why Kathy Hart left "The Eric and Kathy Show," 2017 was full of big stories in Chicago. Go to robertfeder.com for the a look back at the top stories from 2017.