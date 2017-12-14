Athletico, Wingstop slated for Walmart outlot in Carpentersville

An Athletico Physical Therapy center and a Wingstop fast-casual restaurant have been confirmed for a new five-tenant building being constructed on an outlot of Carpentersville's Walmart. Lauren Rohr/lrohr@dailyherlad.com

After securing two national chains for an outlot of Carpentersville's Walmart Supercenter, developers are seeking more big-name retailers to fill the building's remaining space.

An Athletico Physical Therapy center and Wingstop, a fast-casual restaurant, are slated to move into a roughly 10,000-square-foot commercial development being constructed on Route 25, said Patrick Burke, the village's economic development director. Both businesses will likely open within a few months, after the interior build-out is complete, he said.

The building still contains three unclaimed tenant spaces, one of which includes a drive-through window. Though initial talks included the possibility of a coffee shop, Burke said "nothing imminent" has been confirmed.

"Wingstop and Athletico are going to be great additions to the Route 25 retail corridor," Burke said. "We'd like to see similar (national tenants) for the other three locations."

Since opening in June 2016, the Walmart Supercenter at 365 Lake Marian Road has generated a significant amount of traffic and economic interest on the village's east side, officials said. The store has exceeded sales tax revenue projections, and owners of nearby businesses have reported an increase in customers.

The new five-tenant building is being developed by the Besinger family, owners of the Meadowdale Shopping Center. They also own a second outlot facing Route 25, Burke said, but the village is unaware of any plans for that vacant property.

Additionally, an O'Reilly Auto Parts is constructing a new store on an outlot facing Lake Marian Road. The automotive parts and supplies retailer purchased the property from Walmart and is expected to open its Carpentersville location early next year, Burke said.