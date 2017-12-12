Pizzateca coming to Palatine

An experienced restaurateur plans to open a pizza place with a "fascinating" atmosphere in Palatine.

Village council members Monday night approved a liquor license and a special-use permit allowing Pizzateca to open at 235 W. Northwest Highway in the United Center mall just west of Smith Street. Pizzateca will be led by Kadir Cicek, who started cooking as a child about 20 years ago in New Jersey and comes from a family of restaurant veterans.

In documents submitted to the village, Cicek said Pizzateca will target patrons who are "fun-seeking, as well as sophisticated diners looking for good food in a fascinating atmosphere." Pizzateca will be a family-operated establishment and expects to draw from what owners say is a growing area with young families.

"It is Pizzateca's strategy to exploit this opportunity and establish itself as the preferred pizza provider to the area," according to the company.

Pizzateca's likely menu offerings include a pie made with garlic ricotta, mozzarella, grilled onion, basil pesto, garlic oil and Parmesan. It also will have more conventional pizzas.

Village Manager Reid Ottesen said after Monday's meeting he expects Pizzateca to be a welcome addition to Palatine.

"It's very different from the typical pizza place," Ottesen said. "It's exciting. It's nice to see something different, add variety."

Cicek informed the village he has started and operated pizza joints on the East Coast and in the Midwest for the past 15 years. He began his career at a fast-food restaurant near where he grew up.