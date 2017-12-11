Quill.com honored with gold award

MDR, a division of Dun & Bradstreet, and Quill.com, an online business and medical product marketplace for small and medium sized businesses and subsidiary of Staples Inc., announced gold honors in the 2017 MarCom Awards, an international competition administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals.

Providing busy professionals with every product they need to run their businesses since 1965, the e-commerce company, Quill.com, has been increasing brand awareness in the education community in recent years. Wanting to make a big impact during the 2016-2017 back-to-school season, the company, in partnership with MDR, an education marketing agency and school data expert serving the K-12 marketplace, designed a digital media campaign showcasing some of its most popular products aiming to increase positive brand awareness, engage educators and create referral traffic to their e-commerce site.

"We are excited to receive this recognition for Quill's education resources," said Jamie Bajgert, Quill.com marketing manager. "At Quill.com, we strive to provide the teacher and educator community with access to products and content to help them create a positive learning environment in their classrooms." Quill.com is based in Lincolnshire.

Together with MDR, Quill.com nominated the initiative in the digital marketing category of the marketing/promotion campaign track of the award program for its engaging and successful digital media campaign during the 2017 back to school season. Leveraging WeAreTeachers, MDR's online educator community with nearly 2 million Facebook followers, the campaign featured a sponsored article, a short slideshow video for social media, online engagement with the WeAreTeachers community and an accompanying bulletin board contest giving teachers the chance to win a shopping spree.

"At MDR, we are committed to partnering with top companies, such as Quill.com, to help them deepen their connection with educators around the country," said Kristina James, director of marketing, MDR. "We congratulate them for earning this recognition for their campaign to increase educator engagement with their brand."