Getting to know Nicole Martin, CEO of HRBoost LLC

hello

Q: Describe your company.

A: HRBoost has served businesses spanning various industry sectors. We specialize in meeting a business on its journey to being a best place to work. Services are provided on a fractional, project or retained basis. Our clients have included those from the areas of professional services, nonprofit, high tech, manufacturing, staffing firms, hospitality and health care and even retail environments to name a few. Our clients are typically high growth businesses with 50 to 250 employees though we have served smaller and larger businesses on a project basis.

Q: Do you plan to hire any additional staff or make any significant capital investments in your company in the next year?

A: We estimate we will need to hire up to three additional consultants in the coming year.

Q: What will your company's main challenges be in the next year?

A: Retaining top talent and developing new talent, lead sourcing and systems optimization.

Q: What's the hottest trend in your industry?

A: Culture is everything and HR practices that were once standard are quickly becoming obsolete.

Q: If you had one tip to give to a rookie CEO, what would it be?

A: Define your culture invitation and reinforce it with shared leadership at all levels.

Q: Do you have a business mantra?

A: People deserve joy and purpose through their work.

Q: From a business outlook, whom do you look up to?

A: Those that I meet that are motivated by intrinsic factors vs. solely making margins. For example, Cascade Engineering in Grand Rapids, Michigan, is revolutionizing recruitment with "Welfare to Work" programs and "Returning Citizens." Businesses like this are sure to retain talent despite the skills gaps and talent shortages that loom ahead.

Q: What is one interesting fact about you or your company that most people may not know?

A: When I founded HRBoost I did not aim to "build a business." I simply aimed to partner and consult with businesses that wanted to be employers of choice. I used to think being an employer of choice was magic. Today I know it's not but rather a proven process. It was one of my first managed service clients that proposed to invest in my business and my response was, "What business, I am a consultant?" He replied, "No, you are in business." Now, I believe that too.

Q: What do you like to do in your free time?

A: I love escaping to our family cabin and I cherish time with my children and husband. I love to learn so I enjoy reading, but I am game any time for travel, fishing and outdoor fun.

Q: What book is on your nightstand?

A: "Ordinary Work, Extraordinary Grace" by Scott Hahn.

Q: What keeps you up at night?

A: Well not that long ago, it was my infant son but now I sleep like a baby. When I wake and often its early morning, I am tackling to do lists in my head. I practice gratitude and value sleep.

Q: If you were not doing this job, what do you think you would be doing?

A: The year I began my firm; I originally considered doing ministry work. In the end, I realized I practice workplace ministry. Many people work their whole lives never experiencing joy and purpose through their work and yet we all deserve it.

Q: What was your first paying job?

A: I bussed tables at the Sport Bar & Grill in downtown Livingston, Montana, for cash. My first W2 however was from Dairy Queen where I worked all through high school.

Q: If you could put your company name on a sports venue, which one would you choose?

A: That is tough! When you grow up in Montana, there are no national teams per se. Thus, I would lean toward Notre Dame Football stadium. The few men in business that I have been inspired by were alumni.

Q: Two people to follow onTwitter and why?

A: @IHHP The Institute for Health and Human Potential (IHHP) is a global research and learning company that specializes in helping organizations and leaders leverage the science of emotional intelligence and performing under pressure. I am inspired by Dr. J.P. Pawliw-Fry and have learned much.

@Human_Capital An organization that scours the industry to provide fresh, premium, and actionable insight aggregated in real time.

They have studies that tell us the leading indicators in high performing organizations.