Middleby Corp. buys Denmark company

The Middleby Corp. acquired Scanico A/S, a manufacturer of industrial cooling and freezing equipment for the food processing industry. Selim Bassoul is the CEO of Meddleby. Courtesy of Middleby

The Middleby Corp. Friday said it acquired Scanico A/S, a manufacturer of industrial cooling and freezing equipment for the food processing industry.

The company is based in Aalborg, Denmark and has approximately $30 million in annual revenues.

"Scanico is a world leader in cooling and freezing technologies directed to many sectors of the industrial food processing industries, with significant market share within our core markets of protein and bakery. The addition of Scanico further broadens the capabilities of our food processing group with a highly complementary technology to our food processing product portfolio," said Selim A. Bassoul, chairman and CEO of The Middleby Corp.

"With this acquisition, we add a highly respected brand and continue to strengthen the portfolio of comprehensive solutions that we offer our customers in the food processing industry," he said.

The Middleby Corporation is a global leader in the foodservice equipment industry. The company develops, manufactures, markets and services a broad line of equipment used in the commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment industries.