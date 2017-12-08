Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 12/8/2017 10:00 AM

Medline completes acquisition

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Medline, with operations in Mundelein, completed the acquisition of Centurion Medical Products.

    Medline, with operations in Mundelein, completed the acquisition of Centurion Medical Products.
    Daily Herald File Photo

 
Business Wire

Medline said today that it completed the acquisition of Missouri-based Centurion Medical Products announced last month.

In addition to being a market leader in minor procedure trays, Centurion manufactures an innovative portfolio of vascular insertion trays and best-in-class securement dressings that complement the Medline Erase BSI solution.

Centurion will continue to operate as a subsidiary of Medline based in Northfield. Centurion's best known products include SorbaView Shield Securement Systems, SorbaView Dressings, Compass pressure monitoring technologies and CVC Zone Bundles. Centurion kits and dressings are manufactured in five facilities in Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Arizona and Mexico.

Medline is the largest privately-held manufacturer and distributor of high quality medical supplies and solutions in the U.S. with annual sales of more than $10 billion and more than 16,000 employees worldwide.

"The addition of Centurion to the Medline family gives us a complete product offering in the vascular access market and brings more depth to our Infection Prevention solutions for customers," said Jim Pigott, group division president at Medline. "As healthcare's focus increasingly moves toward prevention, we are ensuring we can meet and anticipate the needs of providers in this area."

Medline is a global manufacturer and distributor serving the health care industry with medical supplies and clinical solutions that help customers achieve both clinical and financial success. The company offers 350,000+ medical devices and support services through more than 1,400 direct sales representatives who are dedicated points of contact for customers across the continuum of care.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account