Medline completes acquisition

Medline said today that it completed the acquisition of Missouri-based Centurion Medical Products announced last month.

In addition to being a market leader in minor procedure trays, Centurion manufactures an innovative portfolio of vascular insertion trays and best-in-class securement dressings that complement the Medline Erase BSI solution.

Centurion will continue to operate as a subsidiary of Medline based in Northfield. Centurion's best known products include SorbaView Shield Securement Systems, SorbaView Dressings, Compass pressure monitoring technologies and CVC Zone Bundles. Centurion kits and dressings are manufactured in five facilities in Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Arizona and Mexico.

Medline is the largest privately-held manufacturer and distributor of high quality medical supplies and solutions in the U.S. with annual sales of more than $10 billion and more than 16,000 employees worldwide.

"The addition of Centurion to the Medline family gives us a complete product offering in the vascular access market and brings more depth to our Infection Prevention solutions for customers," said Jim Pigott, group division president at Medline. "As healthcare's focus increasingly moves toward prevention, we are ensuring we can meet and anticipate the needs of providers in this area."

Medline is a global manufacturer and distributor serving the health care industry with medical supplies and clinical solutions that help customers achieve both clinical and financial success. The company offers 350,000+ medical devices and support services through more than 1,400 direct sales representatives who are dedicated points of contact for customers across the continuum of care.