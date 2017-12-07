Starbucks launches Christmas Tree Frappuccino

Starbucks today released its holiday frappuccino, which like its other specialty drinks is sparking interest on social media.

The Christmas Tree Frappuccino will only be available through Monday, Dec. 11.

The festive drink starts with a Peppermint Mocha Crème Frappuccino, and is then topped with Matcha whipped cream, which is supposed to look like a Christmas tree. The tree is "decorated" with caramel drizzle for garland, candied cranberries as ornaments, and is topped with a strawberry.

The release follows a number of Halloween-inspired drinks over October. The Zombie Frappuccino contained green caramel apple powder, pink "brains" whipped cream and a "pink mocha drizzle."