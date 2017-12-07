Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 12/7/2017 2:35 PM

Starbucks launches Christmas Tree Frappuccino

  • Starbucks started selling the Christmas Tree Frappuccino today.

    Courtesy of Starbucks

    Courtesy of Starbucks

 
Kim Mikus
 
 

Starbucks today released its holiday frappuccino, which like its other specialty drinks is sparking interest on social media.

The Christmas Tree Frappuccino will only be available through Monday, Dec. 11.

The festive drink starts with a Peppermint Mocha Crème Frappuccino, and is then topped with Matcha whipped cream, which is supposed to look like a Christmas tree. The tree is "decorated" with caramel drizzle for garland, candied cranberries as ornaments, and is topped with a strawberry.

The release follows a number of Halloween-inspired drinks over October. The Zombie Frappuccino contained green caramel apple powder, pink "brains" whipped cream and a "pink mocha drizzle."

