updated: 9/29/2017 9:09 AM

Plexus named best place to work in insurance

DEER PARK -- The Plexus Groupe, a national insurance brokerage and risk management consulting firm, has been honored as one of the Best Places to Work in Insurance for 2017.

It is the eighth consecutive time Plexus has received the Best Places to Work designation, which is awarded by Business Insurance magazine and Best Companies Group.

Best Places to Work in Insurance honorees are selected on the quality of their employee benefits and the engagement and satisfaction of their employees. The results of a completely confidential and voluntary employee survey comprise half of the judging criteria.

"Our firm is honored to have received the Best Places to Work in Insurance distinction for an eighth consecutive year," said Brian F. Griffin, Plexus President and Chief Operating Officer. "This award is testament to our Plexus associates, who have built and maintained a second-to-none workplace culture. On behalf of our executive team, partners, and senior staff, I want to convey how proud and thankful we are to work alongside of this impressive group of associates on a daily basis."

Numbering more than 100 employees across four offices, Plexus is an insurance brokerage and risk management consulting firm with expertise in employee benefits, property and casualty, corporate retirement plans, personal lines insurance, human resources administration/consulting, benefits technology services, and mergers & acquisitions. The firm is headquartered in Deer Park, with additional locations in Chicago (downtown), Dallas, and Oklahoma City.

