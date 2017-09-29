NCC launches business accelerator training program

NAPERVILLE -- ConVerge, North Central College's Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, has opened the application process for its new eight-week "Business Accelerate Entrepreneur" training program to help business owners grow their businesses.

The once-a-week workshops, starting in October, will be led by industry experts and will provide resources to help business owners reinvigorate their company, make the growth process easier and achieve the next level in business success.

"Our new 'Business Accelerate Entrepreneur' training program shows how a community comes together to help teach business owners how to identify and implement on growth," said entrepreneur and ConVerge Executive Director Martha Carney. "This is evident by the generous support of both Wintrust Community Bank and law firm Ice Miller LLP, who are underwriting the majority of the cost for the program and participating in the training."

The Naperville-based business accelerator ConVerge was created to address the skills gaps for any business owners who have customers and are generating revenue. Many times business owners lack time, focus, access to key employees and the internal processes necessary to grow quickly.

Business Accelerate Entrepreneur participants will engage in eight Thursday workshops that will focus on both soft and hard skills, delivered in a small group with a maximum of ten attendees. Participants will learn how to identify and map growth opportunities; discover how to analyze their business; find out how to build strong teams of employees; gain knowledge on how to outline a unique implementation plan and present it to the group for feedback, and then implement it in their business. Participants will be held accountable with homework and can also use the free coaching and mentoring offered at ConVerge.

The eight Business Accelerate Entrepreneur training workshops will cover:

• Identifying Growth Opportunities

• Become a Master of Profits

• People as Your Best Asset

• Building a Sales and Marketing Team

• Implement Process Improvement

• Learn To Become Bankable

• How to Execute on a Growth Plan

Each workshop will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the campus of North Central College at the Edward Everett Rall House, 329 S. for a cost of $588; the bulk of the cost of the program is covered by the sponsors. Participants are asked to apply to the eight-week leadership program before Oct. 12 by using the following link: https://www.convergenaperville.org/accelerate-entrepreneur-program/.

The series and all programs at ConVerge are free and open to North Central College students.