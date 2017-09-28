UK's May slams Boeing for undermining partnership

FILE - This is a Sept. 13, 2017 file photo of the Bombardier Aerospace plant in Belfast, Northern Ireland. U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May is "bitterly disappointed" by the U.S. government's decision to slap duties of nearly 220 percent on Canada's Bombardier C series aircraft. May took to Twitter on Wednesday Sept. 27, 2017 to say Britain will continue to work with the company to try to protect jobs, including some 4,000 in Northern Ireland. May has a key alliance with the Northern Ireland-based Democratic Unionist Party. (Brian Lawless/PA, File via AP) Associated Press

LONDON -- British Prime Minister Theresa May has lambasted the behavior of Boeing after it complained that Canadian rival Bombardier used unfair government subsidies to sell planes at artificially low prices.

Addressing a conference in London, May said Thursday that Boeing's behavior "is not the sort of behavior we expect from a long-term partner" and that it "undermines that partnership."

The government has many dealings with Boeing, particularly in defense.

May's comment follows the preliminary decision by the U.S.'s Department of Commerce to slap an almost 220 percent tariff on Bombardier's C series aircraft, which threatens more than 4,000 jobs in Northern Ireland.

May said she was working with the Canadian government and leaders in Norther Ireland to "impress" on the U.S. government the importance of Bombardier to Northern Ireland.