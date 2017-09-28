Breaking News Bar
 
Nackeeran joins Meltzer, Purtill & Stelle at associate

Meltzer, Purtill & Stelle LLC in Schaumburg announced the addition of Sindhoo Nackeeran as a new associate attorney with the firm's real estate group.

Nackeeran has experience in office and retail leasing representing both tenants and landlords. She has handled leasing matters on behalf of landlords of national shopping centers and office buildings. She has also drafted leases for several stores across the nation for a large online retailer.

Sindhoo has also represented a variety of private equity real estate investment firms and institutional investors in commercial real estate transactions, including the acquisition, disposition, and financing.

Sindhoo received her Juris Doctor from the University of Michigan Law School and her undergraduate degree from the University of California, Santa Barbara

