Cumpata joins Blackhawk Bank as senior vice president

hello

Pam Cumpata has been appointed to the position of senior vice president, business banking for Blackhawk Bank's strategic expansion into Kane and McHenry counties.

Cumpata has more than 31 years of experience in business development and business banking. Most recently, she served as president of the McHenry County Economic Development Corporation for the past 8 years. She has a master's degree in business administration from Loyola University -- Chicago and attended Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management from 2005-2006, participating in the Women's Senior Leadership Program.

Cumpata is an advocate of community service, serving as a Board Director for United Way of Greater McHenry County and Sage YMCA.

"We conducted extensive research of 11 counties on both sides of the state line before identifying the community of Elgin as the right fit for our next expansion. We understand keenly that diversification of our geography and market opportunities are responsible ways to expand our core competencies to new markets," said Dave Adkins, president and COO of Blackhawk Bank. "Pam understands Kane and McHenry County's unique attributes and understands how to help its members capitalize on opportunity."

Blackhawk Bank has served individuals, families and business owners since 1881. The Bank operates seven full service banking centers in Rockford, Belvidere, Machesney Park and Roscoe, Illinois, and in Beloit, Wisconsin. The bank operates a Mortgage Processing Center in Rockford and recently announced plans to open a full service banking center later this year in Janesville, Wisconsin.