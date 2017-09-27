RE/MAX updates branding for digital age

ELGIN -- RE/MAX has rolled out new graphic design standards, which include updated versions of its world-famous balloon logo and wordmark.

The company has grown from an unknown startup 44 years ago into a global real estate brand, with operations in more than 100 nations. The new look, the company said, is designed to suit the digital age.

"Great brands evolve, and RE/MAX is no different," said RE/MAX Co-CEO Adam Contos.

The iconic red, white and blue hot-air balloon has been updated to be brighter and more modern while still being instantly recognizable as RE/MAX.

"Our brand identity was first crafted in the 1970s when computers were mostly enormous, expensive and somewhat rare," noted Jack Kreider, executive vice president and regional director of Elgin-based RE/MAX Northern Illinois. "As a result, our logo and other marks weren't designed to meet 21st century needs and tastes. The new RE/MAX graphics are both modern looking and well adapted to the needs of our digital age. They will look as good on a smartphone as they do on a yard sign or billboard."

