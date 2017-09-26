The three best suburban companies for working moms

Takeda Pharmaceuticals in Deerfield, Zurich North America in Schaumburg and Abbott in North Chicago are on the 2017 list released today.

Schedule flexibility and generous paid parental leave are key when it comes to gaining a place on the Woking Mothers list. The 100 Best Companies are featured in the October/November issue of Working Mother and on workingmother.com.

Takeda Pharmaceuticals said it was recognized for its strong leadership in creating progressive programs for its workforce in the areas of advancement of women, flexibility, child care and paid parental leave.

"We are honored and pleased to receive this great recognition for the fifth year in a row," said Laurene Giagnorio, senior vice president, human resources and administration, Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A. "Fully engaged employees positively impact our bottom line, so providing diverse support at all life stages -- including the busy multi-tasking season of parenting -- makes good business sense," she said.

This is the fourth consecutive year Zurich North America has been on the list.

Zurich was recognized for its forward-thinking workplace programs, including flexible work arrangements, paid maternity leave, executive commitment and advancement of women.

"We are honored to be named a 100 Best Company for working mothers four years in a row," said Mike Foley, CEO for Zurich North America. He announced last week that he is retiring and that Kathleen Savio will replace him.

"Zurich is focused on creating a workplace environment that helps people become their best. A diverse workforce that includes working mothers drives better outcomes and solutions for our customers," Foley said.

And Abbott was named to the list for the 17th year in a row. The North Chicago-based Fortune 135 health care company was recognized for its strength in its flexible work policies and support for women's issues and advancement.

"This year's winning companies know the value of keeping their employee moms engaged and supported. They use schedule flexibility, paid parental leave and family benefits to ensure that parents can develop meaningful careers while leading satisfying home lives," said Working Mother Editor-in-Chief Meredith Bodgas.