Carl Buddig inks licensing deal with Kingsford for new product line

Business Wire

HOMEWOOD -- CBQ LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Carl Buddig & Co., reached a multiyear agreement to produce Kingsford branded precooked ribs and barbecue entrees.

Kingsford charcoal, the inventor of the charcoal briquet, entered the food category this year with the launch of Kingsford BBQ sauces and Dry Rub.

CBQ's precooked Kingsford ribs and barbecue proteins will launch nationwide in December and will feature the hardwood, slow-smoked taste that consumers love, made with simple, real ingredients and without high fructose corn syrup, artificial flavors or preservatives.

Under the partnership, CBQ will also transition its proprietary No Mess Oven and Grill Ready Pans, unique to the category, to the Kingsford brand.

"Kingsford is a highly respected brand across categories with exceptional consumer awareness. This partnership is a natural fit for Buddig as we continue to grow our product line of fresh, great-tasting meats," said Tom Buddig, executive vice president of Carl Buddig & Co. "We're excited to expand our line of precooked barbecued ribs and entrees under the Kingsford brand while continuing to drive synergies with their BBQ sauces, flavored charcoal and grilling products."

Buddig will leverage its national sales and distribution network to support the Kingsford launch in supermarkets, club stores, food service and military channels.

"Consistent with our Kingsford food strategy to expand the brand through licensing, we are excited to partner with Carl Buddig to launch this new line of Kingsford smoked ribs and barbecue meats," said Rory Wehrlie, associate director of alliances at The Clorox Company. "We look forward to building on Kingsford's 90-plus years of grilling expertise to offer high-quality Kingsford branded barbecue foods that create significant value for the category and consumers."