Medline hosts American Heart walk

NORTHFIELD -- For the fourth year, Medline employees and their families participated in the American Heart Association's Heart Walk. This year, the company hosted the walk at its headquarters in Northfield.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, killing more than 370,000 Americans a year.

This was one of three walks around the country the company is committed to this year. Medline launched a partnership with AHA in 2012 in support of its mission to fight heart disease, build healthier lives, and encourage heart-healthy living. Employees have rallied together in Dubuque, Iowa and Philadelphia, and as a result of fundraising efforts, the company has donated nearly $70,000 to the AHA. Additionally, Medline is pledging $65,000 for the 2018 Heart Ball in Chicago. In total, Medline and its employees have donated more than $350,000 to the organization.

"We are honored to open our Medline campus to the community this year for the AHA walk. Each year, I hear the personal stories from so many of our co-workers and it is a great reminder of why we walk and the importance of the AHA's work," said Medline President Andy Mills.

With so many of its own employees touched by heart disease, Medline is dedicated to providing employees with ways to lead a heart-healthy lifestyle, including wellness activities like free blood pressure checks, CPR training, educational seminars, healthy food options in the cafeteria and on-site fitness center.

"Our heartfelt thanks go to Medline for its continued support of the Metro Chicago Heart Walks," said Brian Shields, executive director of the American Heart Association's Chicago office.

Medline is a global manufacturer and distributor serving the health care industry with medical supplies and clinical solutions that help customers achieve both clinical and financial success. The the company offers 350,000+ medical devices and support services through more than 1,400 direct sales representatives who are dedicated points of contact for customers across the continuum of care.