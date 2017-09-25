Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 9/25/2017 8:37 AM

Feder: WYCC gets reprieve to Nov. 24

  • Juan Salgado, chancellor of City Colleges, says TV viewers may see 'a combination of WYCC and WTTW brands and programming' after Nov. 24.

WYCC-Channel 20 will cease broadcast operations Nov. 24 -- one month later than announced; Peter Bowen is out as vice president and market manager of Cumulus Media Chicago; and Steve Dahl signs for three more years at WLS 890 FM. For full report, see robertfeder.com.

