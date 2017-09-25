WYCC-Channel 20 will cease broadcast operations Nov. 24 -- one month later than announced; Peter Bowen is out as vice president and market manager of Cumulus Media Chicago; and Steve Dahl signs for three more years at WLS 890 FM. For full report, see robertfeder.com.
Feder: WYCC gets reprieve to Nov. 24
