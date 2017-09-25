Feder: WYCC gets reprieve to Nov. 24

hello

Juan Salgado, chancellor of City Colleges, says TV viewers may see 'a combination of WYCC and WTTW brands and programming' after Nov. 24.

WYCC-Channel 20 will cease broadcast operations Nov. 24 -- one month later than announced; Peter Bowen is out as vice president and market manager of Cumulus Media Chicago; and Steve Dahl signs for three more years at WLS 890 FM. For full report, see robertfeder.com.