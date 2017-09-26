Attorney Nick Beis returns to Wilson & Wilson

Attorney Nick Beis rejoined the staff at Wilson & Wilson Estate Planning & Elder Law LLC.

Wilson & Wilson has recently entered into a partnership with Sharon F. Banks Attorney & Counselor and formed Banks & Wilson LLC a firm specializing in estate planning, elder law and asset protection serving the Northbrook area.

Beis' areas of practice include estate planning and asset protection, business formation and maintenance, contract negotiations, development of corporate policies and real estate transactions. He will also be playing a key role in the recent partnership of the Northbrook firm now called Banks & Wilson.

The firm has offices in LaGrange, Tinley Park, Warrenville and Northbrook.

"Nick has always seen his role as one of helping clients during times of stress and guiding them through times of transition," said Bill Wilson, partner at Wilson & Wilson. "There's no better person to help guide the firm into our future as Banks & Wilson in the Northbrook market."

Beis, who previously worked at Wilson & Wilson returns to the firm after a stint at Bellock & Coogan LLC based in Oak Brook.

"I'm excited to be coming back to the firm and to be a part of Banks & Wilson," Beis said. "This is an exciting time for the firm and our clients as we bring more services and staff together."

Nick received his J.D. from the Northern Illinois University College of Law in 2007 and his B.S. in Accounting from the University of Illinois at Chicago in 2004.