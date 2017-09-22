MCC sets Lean Strategic Plan Seminar

CRYSTAL LAKE -- Small business owners can review their business plan and leave with specific tactics to implement the next day with Lean Strategic Plan, a new seminar series offered by the Small Business Development Center of McHenry County College.

The Lean Strategic Plan series takes place from 8:30-10 a.m. on Oct. 18, Oct. 25 and Nov. 1 at the Shah Center, 4100 W. Shamrock Lane in McHenry.

The Lean Strategic Plan process is designed for the small business owner and offers a simple, yet powerful way to plan for today and tomorrow and develop long-term sustainability. The seminar is facilitated by Barry Saltzman, CEO of Saltzman Enterprise Group, who is a hands-on executive with more than 25 years of experience in both public and private global companies. While his experience is founded at the enterprise level, he serves as an advocate for small businesses throughout the greater Chicagoland area.

Saltzman's successful career has included working with businesses of all sizes, including a $60 million major financial turnaround for a privately held business and he grew revenue at a large IT services business from $35 million to over $200 million. In addition to serving on multiple advisory boards, Saltzman co-founded Culture Measures in 2015.

Lean Strategic Plan topics include: How to articulate your brand and core messaging, optimize and align your leadership team, fully understand your market and ideal target client/situation, create value proposition through mind map exercise, identify client acquisition strategy, growth and scaling options and long-term sustainability, and more.

Cost is $50 for the series. To register, use course code: NBD S01 001 and call (815) 455-8588 or register online at www.mchenry.edu/myMCC and click on "Register for Workforce and Community Development" classes. For more information, contact the Small Business Development Center at (815) 455-8593 or at shahcenter@mchenry.edu.