Hub Group earns award from Ryder

OAK BROOK -- Hub Group has been honored by Ryder System Inc. with a Ryder Carrier Quality Award in the Intermodal category.

The Ryder Carrier Quality Award recognizes excellence through a variety of metrics, including on-time performance, claims handling, customer service, technology applications, economic value, and innovation for the last full calendar year. Ryder is a Fortune 500 commercial fleet management, dedicated transportation, and supply chain solutions company.

"Being recognized by Ryder for service quality and operational excellence is a testament to our entire team," said Don Maltby, Hub Group President and Chief Operating Officer. "We are all proud to support Ryder and help them maintain the high levels of professionalism and reliable service their customers expect."