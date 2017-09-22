Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 9/22/2017 9:05 AM

Hub Group earns award from Ryder

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Globe Newswire

OAK BROOK -- Hub Group has been honored by Ryder System Inc. with a Ryder Carrier Quality Award in the Intermodal category.

The Ryder Carrier Quality Award recognizes excellence through a variety of metrics, including on-time performance, claims handling, customer service, technology applications, economic value, and innovation for the last full calendar year. Ryder is a Fortune 500 commercial fleet management, dedicated transportation, and supply chain solutions company.

"Being recognized by Ryder for service quality and operational excellence is a testament to our entire team," said Don Maltby, Hub Group President and Chief Operating Officer. "We are all proud to support Ryder and help them maintain the high levels of professionalism and reliable service their customers expect."

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account