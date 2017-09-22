Cummins Allison sees 111 percent growth in three years

MOUNT PROSPECT -- Cummins Allison announced it has grown 111 percent annually since launching its ATM business in 2014.

Over the last three years, Cummins Allison has invested heavily in a dedicated ATM business unit, staffed with experienced experts from the industry. As a result, hundreds of community banks and credit unions have added Cummins Allison ATMs to their branches, including First Bank of Greenwich, Healthcare Financial Federal Credit Union, RiverHills Bank, First National Bank, Moonlight Credit Union, all U.S. Credit Union and Southwest Capital Bank.

"We are reassured by the market acceptance of our offerings, as evidenced by our continuous year-over-year growth," said Cummins Allison CEO William J. Jones, "These results reflect our efforts to expand our product portfolio into areas that are important for our customers. Additionally, we have added a considerable number of new customers to our business, which is very important for our long-term growth. I am very proud of our employees and our ability to deliver high-value, reliable ATM solutions to community banks and credit unions."

Cummins Allison is a provider of check, currency and coin handling solutions, as well as full-function ATMs, with more than 50 offices in North America and representation in 70 countries globally.