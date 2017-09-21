Merrimac Solutions makes Inc 5000 list

AURORA -- Information technology services firm Merrimack Solutions was recently named to the 2017 Inc. 5000 list, which ranks the fastest-growing companies in the United States.

It is the first time the firm has made the annual list, ranking 4,770 with $2.2 million in revenue in 2016 and a three-year growth rate of 47 percent. Making the list in the competitive IT realm and as a first-time applicant thrilled Merrimack Solutions owner John Quinn.

"I've always admired the companies that are on the Inc. 5000 list, and hoped that we would make it some day; so, I am excited," said John Quinn, principal of Merrimack Solutions. "I am proud of my talented and very hardworking team and the way they work to really understand the requirements of our clients."

According to Inc. magazine, the Inc. 5000 list represents a "unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment -- its independent small and midsized businesses."

John Quinn founded Merrimack Solutions in 2005 with the vision to deliver relevant and effective data management solutions to their clients, reducing a company's business risks. The firm specializes in managed cloud and datacenter solutions.

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring all the companies on the list will be held from October 10 through 12, in Palm Desert, Calif.