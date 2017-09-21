Breaking News Bar
 
Career Education CFO steps down

SCHAUMBURG -- Career Education Corp.'s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer A.J. Cederoth is leaving to pursue other opportunities, effective Sept. 30, the company announced.

The company named Ashish Ghia, vice president finance, as interim CFO while it undertakes a search for a replacement, which will involve both internal and external candidates.

The company, in a statement, said Cederoth's departure is not the result of any dispute or disagreement, or any matter relating to the Company's accounting practices or financial statements.

"On behalf of our entire organization, I would like to thank A.J. for his contributions to the Company and wish him success in his future endeavors," said Todd Nelson, President and Chief Executive Officer. "I am also pleased to welcome Ashish Ghia to the Chief Financial Officer role on an interim basis. Ashish has been an invaluable member of our finance team for nearly a decade, and his deep knowledge of our industry and operations makes him well-suited for this leadership role."

Ghia joined Career Education in June 2008 and has served in various financial planning and analysis roles of increasing responsibility, most recently as Vice President Finance since February 2016. Previously he was a Business Finance Manager with Sears Holdings Corporation from 2006 to 2008, and also held associate positions with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP and Ernst & Young.

Ghia holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree in financial accounting and audit from the University of Mumbai and a Master of Business Administration from Georgia State University and is a certified public accountant.

