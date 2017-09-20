Rexnord to expand aerospace headquarters in Downers Grove

Rexnord Corp. will keep its aerospace division headquarters in Downers Grove, where it plans to expand its existing facility instead of moving to a new location.

The Downers Grove Economic Development Corporation announced Tuesday that Milwaukee-based Rexnord will build a 248,000 square-foot manufacturing and headquarters facility at its current site, 2400 Curtiss St. in the Ellsworth Business Park. The project is expected to be completed by 2019.

Rexnord, a 125-year old global manufacturer of mechanical components and water management systems, had conducted a national search for a new aerospace headquarters.

The Downers Grove agency said it worked with officials from Rexnord and consulting firm Cushman & Wakefield to persuade the company to stay in the village. In addition, the village of Downers Grove, Community High School District 99 and Downers Grove Grade School District 58 were instrumental in keeping Rexford in town.

"We are investing in a new facility on our existing site to support the growing needs of our customers," said Jamie Quilter, Rexnord vice president and general manager of aerospace. "The new facility will provide upgraded technology and additional capacity, as well as provide our customers with an exciting experience and our associates with a unique collaborative and innovative environment."

The decision is a "big win for Downers Grove," Mayor Martin Tully said. "I am extremely excited that Rexnord is expanding their presence in the village and making this significant investment in our community," he said.