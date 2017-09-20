Northwest Community Hospital opens sensory rooms for special needs patients

An iPad, weighted blanket and various toys are part of two new sensory rooms in Northwest Community Hospital's emergency department. The rooms are intended for patients with developmental disabilities. Courtesy of Northwest Community Healthcare

From left, Steve Scogna, president and CEO of Northwest Community Healthcare, talks to donor Chris Dungan of Arlington Heights in one of two new sensory rooms at the hospital. Courtesy of Northwest Community Healthcare

Northwest Community Hospital has converted two examination rooms in its emergency department into sensory rooms for patients with developmental disabilities.

The rooms feature wall murals, iPads, comfortable chairs, weighted blankets, crash mats, exercise balls and fidget balls. The Arlington Heights hospital also hired an advanced practice nurse, who has experience working with developmentally disabled individuals, to staff the rooms.

Hospital officials say the sights, sounds, and pace of an emergency department can be overwhelming, especially for those with genetic conditions like Down syndrome. The sensory rooms will provide a tranquil environment to calm patients while waiting to see a physician, they say.

The hospital unveiled the rooms at a ribbon cutting this week, attended by donors who helped make the rooms possible, including Arlington Heights residents Marcy Burhop, Chris and Susan Dungan, and The Rotary Club of Arlington Heights.

Speaking to the donors, Kimberly Nagy, the hospital's executive vice president for patient services and chief nursing officer, told them, "You all made it very possible for us to take that step into that new direction to be able to better fulfill the needs of a very special patient population."