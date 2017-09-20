Job search 'boot camp' to be held in Evanston

hello

Two job search "boot camps" are planned in November to teach what many colleges do not: how to land a great job.

In these all-day workshops, nationally-recognized Executive Career Coach Steve Frederick, of Skokie-based Lucrative Careers Inc., will share the secrets he's taught top executives for more than 20 years.

The boot camps are being offered in response to grads and executive clients who requested help in today's tough job market.

Participants will learn how the job market really works. They will learn to speak about themselves powerfully to open doors and find ways to connect with the people they need to know. They'll also discover how to immediately start building a solid network of contacts that will last a lifetime, and to stop sending employers trite and irrelevant resumes that "rot" unseen in corporate databases or are deleted from people's inboxes. The workshop will also help people create LinkedIn profiles that are found in searches and impress once found.

Lucrative Career's job interview training will help people break the "code" employers often use in interview questions so they recognize what's actually being asked and nail the questions.

The boot camps will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday Nov. 1, and Saturday Nov. 18 at the Hilton Garden Inn Chicago North Shore, 1818 Maple Ave., in Evanston. Space is limited. Enroll at MyCareerBootCamp.com.