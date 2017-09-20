Filmquest featured on 'Manufacturing Marvels'

BOLINGBROOK -- Filmquest will be featured this week on Manufacturing Marvels, an award winning 2-minute production narrated by former CBS news anchor, John Criswell.

Manufacturing Marvels will air nationally two nights between 8:30 and 8:44 p.m. today and Friday on the Fox Business Network. Manufacturing Marvels spotlights leading American manufacturers, their products, their manufacturing and resource investments.

The Filmquest airing will coincide with Pack Expo, in Las Vegas.

"We're proud to participate in Manufacturing Marvels. Filmquest is spotlighted as an industry leader in the development of value added polyester films," said Filmquest President and CEO John Felinski.

He added Filmquest provides an unprecedented degree of application and technical support and remains on the leading edge of technology with products such as its NanoShield, an environmentally friendly clear composite barrier coating, and Soft-Touch polyester film that in itself has created a new category for brand managers to develop and has changed flexible packaging forever.