Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 9/20/2017 10:29 AM

Filmquest featured on 'Manufacturing Marvels'

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 

BOLINGBROOK -- Filmquest will be featured this week on Manufacturing Marvels, an award winning 2-minute production narrated by former CBS news anchor, John Criswell.

Manufacturing Marvels will air nationally two nights between 8:30 and 8:44 p.m. today and Friday on the Fox Business Network. Manufacturing Marvels spotlights leading American manufacturers, their products, their manufacturing and resource investments.

The Filmquest airing will coincide with Pack Expo, in Las Vegas.

"We're proud to participate in Manufacturing Marvels. Filmquest is spotlighted as an industry leader in the development of value added polyester films," said Filmquest President and CEO John Felinski.

He added Filmquest provides an unprecedented degree of application and technical support and remains on the leading edge of technology with products such as its NanoShield, an environmentally friendly clear composite barrier coating, and Soft-Touch polyester film that in itself has created a new category for brand managers to develop and has changed flexible packaging forever.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account