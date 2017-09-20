Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 9/20/2017 10:29 AM

Aldi to open remodeled Westmont store

WESTMONT -- Discount grocer Aldi will reopen its remodeled Westmont store, 6415 S. Cass Ave. with a ceremony Sept. 21.

To celebrate the reopening, Aldi will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:25 a.m. Following the ceremony, the first 100 shoppers will receive a golden ticket, each containing Aldi gift cards of various amounts.

The new Aldi store look delivers on its customers' desire for a modern and convenient shopping experience with a focus on fresh items, including more robust produce, dairy and bakery sections, and more room for customers' favorite products. Remodeled stores will also feature a modern design, open ceilings, natural lighting and environmentally-friendly building materials -- such as recycled materials, energy-saving refrigeration and LED lighting.

ALDI intends to remodel more than 130 stores in Chicago and the surrounding metropolitan area by 2020.

