M. Holland Company Announces 20% Growth to Commercial Team, Overcomes Plastics Industry Hiring Challenge

NORTHBROOK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2017--M. Holland Company, a leading distributor of thermoplastic resins used by plastic product manufacturers around the world, today announces it has grown its commercial team by 20 percent since 2016. Overall a total of 30 people in logistics and market-focused roles have either been added or shifted to new responsibilities over the past 24 months to support growth. The new positions were filled via internal moves and external hires.

"The plastics industry is experiencing a renaissance thanks in part to low-cost energy, and recruiting employees with relevant skills and experience to accommodate this growth is an industry-wide challenge," said M. Holland's CEO and President, Ed Holland. "We're stepping up recruiting efforts, investing in training, and promoting our existing staff to fulfill the expectations of our suppliers and customers."

With an expanding international presence and its recently-formed Business Development Group, M. Holland is anticipating further workforce growth. The company is building a team of experienced market managers, applications development engineers, and account managers to focus on automotive, healthcare, flexible packaging, color and compounding, and rotational molding markets in addition to its general distribution and resale business.

To provide more opportunities for professional growth, M. Holland recently launched M. Holland University (MHU) along with a Commercial Development Program. MHU offers 130 courses, 35 of which are in Spanish, covering a range of subjects, including leadership essentials, information technology, recruiting, and accounting. The Commercial Development Program is designed to prepare college recruits and current employees for commercial career paths within the company.

"We're building M. Holland to be the place where the best in class choose to work and build their careers," said Holland. "We're creating a culture and environment that is attractive and motivating, both to our current workforce and new employees."

M. Holland began its international expansion in July 2015 when it joined forces with Grupo Solquim of Mexico City to form M. Holland Latinoamérica (MHL). In May 2017, M. Holland opened an 80,000 square feet headquarter and warehouse facility in Mexico City and incorporated two other Latin American acquisitions into MHL. These strategic initiatives have helped the company expand its reach to include Caribbean, Latin American, and European export markets.

Spurred by the company's recent growth and innovative digital investments, M. Holland has also updated its branding with a fresh new logo and a soon-to-be released advertising campaign that stresses its personal approach to conducting business.

"For nearly 70 years, relationships have been the hallmark of M. Holland," Lisa Kaplan, M. Holland's director of corporate development and marketing, explains. "We take plastics personally. We believe this resonates with our current team and our future employees. Our personal approach to business also drives our longstanding relationships with our suppliers and customers. We renovated our branding to reflect how we connect with current and potential stakeholders, and to better project where we are heading as a company, fostering a culture of innovation through our digital and strategic initiatives."

M. Holland is an international distributor of thermoplastic resin. We help suppliers find the most strategic channels to market their material, help customers improve their sourcing and supply chains, and help our people lead rewarding careers. Since 1950, a deep commitment to personal relationships has formed the core of our heritage, our culture, and our vision. Headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, M. Holland sells in excess of 1.4 billion pounds of resin to more than 4,000 customers annually. To learn more, visit www.mholland.com. Follow M. Holland on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

