updated: 9/15/2017 10:55 PM

Union, car dealerships reach tentative agreement that could end strike

  • Striking mechanics in Naperville are among about 1,700 who walked off the job Aug. 1. A settlement could end the labor dispute soon.

    Bev Horne | Staff Photographer, August 2017

 
Marni Pyke
 
 

A strike by auto mechanics that left myriad suburban drivers in the lurch could be over soon.

According to the Automobile Mechanics Local 701 website, the union reached a tentative agreement Friday with the New Car Dealers Committee, and members are scheduled to vote on it Sunday morning.

About 1,700 auto mechanics walked out Aug. 1 at 130 new-car dealerships across the suburbs after rejecting a three-year contract.

The union received the offer Thursday, New Car Dealers Committee spokesman Mark Bilek confirmed.

As the walkout dragged on, some dealerships broke with the committee and settled with Local 701, although that's sparked a complaint to the National Labor Relations Board.

An estimated one-third of the dealerships affected by the strike hired temporary replacement workers, Bilek said. But other dealers had to turn customers seeking service away.

