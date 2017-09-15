Florists struggle to fill orders because of Hurricane Irma

Suburban florists are taking a big hit as a result of the destruction Hurricane Irma caused in the flower importing hub of Miami.

Many workers from south Florida are unable to unload planes and load trucks because they are dealing with their own devastation, and food and water is taking the place of flowers on delivery trucks.

As a result, local florists say they are not receiving deliveries and when they do, the prices have been raised.

Elaine Hanusa, who has owned Flowerama in Mundelein for 15 years, has never seen such a shortage. She says she has many orders to fill for homecoming dances this weekend and is doing what she can to create corsages and boutonnieres.

The colors and variety of flowers used might not be exactly what the customers planned, she said. "We have no choice," she added.

Most suburban florists say they depend on the Miami hub, where flowers arrive on planes from South America. For most of the week, things have been at a complete stand still in the flower industry.

And when flowers do make it through, wholesalers have raised prices. A flower that is usually $1 is now selling for $3, Hanusa said.

"Sweetheart roses are really hard to get right now. And if you can get them, they are gouging the prices," Hanusa added.

Joseph's Florist in Libertyville is seeing an increase of between 10 and 15 percent, said Hailey Bishop, who works at the shop, which is working to accommodate eight large events this weekend. "It has been hard because we are in the middle of the wedding season," she said. Florists at her shop have been making substitutes when creating centerpieces and arrangements. "Our customers have been understanding," she said.

The Lake County shop often orders from Chile, Argentina and other South American countries. She added that in addition to Irma, the earthquake in Mexico has caused havoc in filling orders. "It has been very difficult. It's a shame," Bishop said.

Florists have been searching elsewhere to fill orders. "Holland is the other big hub and they have pretty much been depleted now," said Briana Neal from Andrew's Garden in Wheaton.

She said her shop anticipated the shortage and tried to order from other locations. "We are using our best judgment when filling orders," she said.

The store manager said flowers are slowly arriving and she is optimistic they will be able to fill orders for next weekend. "We have had no hydrangea all week and they are now starting to come in. That's a good sign."