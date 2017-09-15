Breaking News Bar
 
Elmhurst College graduate program earn accreditation

ELMHURST -- Elmhurst College's graduate program in Communication Sciences and Disorders has earned its initial accreditation, achieving perfect compliance with national standards for its master of science program in speech-language pathology.

The five-year accreditation, which extends through June 30, 2022, was approved in July by the Council on Academic Accreditation in Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology of the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association.

Being in compliance with the accrediting agency's standards is "something quite remarkable for a program that is receiving its first accreditation approval," said April Edwards, vice president for academic affairs and dean of the faculty.

Elmhurst College's CSD department began offering graduate classes in Fall 2013. Both graduate and undergraduate CSD students complete clinical work in the College's Speech-Language-Hearing Clinic or at local hospitals, schools and other facilities.

