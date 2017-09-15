Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 9/15/2017 10:07 AM

Acosta's Home Consignment adds U-Haul dealership

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 

WHEATON -- Acosta's Home Consignment, 901 E. Roosevelt Road, Wheaton, has signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Wheaton community.

Acosta's Home Consignment will offer U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pickup for boxes.

U-Haul Truck Share 24/7℠ is now available at all U-Haul locations, enabling customers to access trucks and vans every hour of every day through the self-pick-up and self-return options on their uhaul.com account. An internet-connected mobile device with camera and GPS features is needed to take advantage of self-service.

Normal business hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and on-call Sunday. Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling (630) 686-1512 or visiting https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Wheaton-IL-60187/039612/ today.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account