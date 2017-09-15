Acosta's Home Consignment adds U-Haul dealership

WHEATON -- Acosta's Home Consignment, 901 E. Roosevelt Road, Wheaton, has signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Wheaton community.

Acosta's Home Consignment will offer U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pickup for boxes.

U-Haul Truck Share 24/7℠ is now available at all U-Haul locations, enabling customers to access trucks and vans every hour of every day through the self-pick-up and self-return options on their uhaul.com account. An internet-connected mobile device with camera and GPS features is needed to take advantage of self-service.

Normal business hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and on-call Sunday. Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling (630) 686-1512 or visiting https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Wheaton-IL-60187/039612/ today.