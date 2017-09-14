Intelligent Medical Objects appoints new CFO

hello

NORTHBROOK -- Intelligent Medical Objects, Inc., developer of physician-preferred terminology service for electronic health records systems, has appointed Dan Watanapongse to serve as executive vice president and Chief Financial Officer of IMO. Watanapongse brings over 20 years of experience leading global finance teams and a business partnership mindset to drive growth and performance. He most recently served as senior vice president and chief financial officer of Sterigenics International, a provider of contract sterilization, lab services, gamma technologies and medical isotopes, a portfolio company of Warburg Pincus and GTCR. Prior to Sterigenics, Watanapongse has held various leadership roles of increasing responsibility with Sears Holdings, Bosch and SPX. Before SPX, he worked at Deloitte and Arthur Andersen in the M&A and Audit service lines.

Watanapongse holds a bachelor's degree from Indiana University and is a Certified Public Accountant.