Verizon volunteers aid in hurricane relief telethon

Verizon Wireless volunteers Tuesday staffed a center in Rolling Meadows taking calls during the "Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief" celebrity telethon broadcast live nationally on a variety of networks.

National, 2,000 Verizon volunteers at 18 call centers fielded calls between 7 p.m. and midnight. The event received support from more than a dozen broadcasters, many tech companies and dozens of artists and performers. All the money raised will go to families and communities in need in Florida and Texas.

Individuals can make a $25 donation by texting "GIVE" to 80077 on their mobile phones.