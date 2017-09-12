Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 9/12/2017 8:38 PM

Verizon volunteers aid in hurricane relief telethon

  • Verizon Wireless volunteer Dainah Malave takes calls Tuesday night in Rolling Meadows during the "Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief" telethon being broadcast live nationally.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • As the hurricane relief telethon plays behind her Tuesday night, Verizon Wireless volunteer Gwendolyn Williams helps staff a call center in Rolling Meadows.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Verizon Wireless volunteers Janet Roberts and Timothy Berry field calls Tuesday night at a Rolling Meadows call center during the telethon for hurricane relief.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Verizon Wireless volunteers Tuesday staffed a center in Rolling Meadows taking calls during the "Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief" celebrity telethon broadcast live nationally on a variety of networks.

National, 2,000 Verizon volunteers at 18 call centers fielded calls between 7 p.m. and midnight. The event received support from more than a dozen broadcasters, many tech companies and dozens of artists and performers. All the money raised will go to families and communities in need in Florida and Texas.

Individuals can make a $25 donation by texting "GIVE" to 80077 on their mobile phones.

