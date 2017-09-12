Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 9/12/2017 9:19 AM

Discover expands efforts to aid hurricane victims

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Business Wire

RIVERWOODS -- Discover Financial Services is expanding efforts to support the American Red Cross's disaster relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

The company is pledging $1 million to help support relief efforts for both Hurricanes Irma and Harvey. The company had already pledged $500,000 as part of a cardmember donation matching program.

Discover is matching donations dollar-for-dollar up to $1 million for every cardmember who donates to the American Red Cross using Cashback Bonus, or makes a donation with a Discover card. Discover also is matching every employee donation dollar-for-dollar through its Employee Giving Program. The company is currently waiving transaction fees on all credit card donations to the American Red Cross.

"Two major hurricanes in two weeks has had a devastating impact on so many people in Texas, throughout the Southeast, and in the Caribbean islands," said David Nelms, Chairman and CEO of Discover. "Our cardmembers and employees have been supporting relief efforts for those affected by Hurricane Harvey and I'm pleased that Discover is now expanding our support to also support those affected by Hurricane Irma."

Discover cardmembers wishing to donate to the American Red Cross using their Discover card can visit www.redcross.org/donate/cm/discover-pub. To donate using Cashback Bonus, Discover cardmembers can visit www.discover.com and log onto their account center.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account