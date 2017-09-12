Discover expands efforts to aid hurricane victims

hello

RIVERWOODS -- Discover Financial Services is expanding efforts to support the American Red Cross's disaster relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

The company is pledging $1 million to help support relief efforts for both Hurricanes Irma and Harvey. The company had already pledged $500,000 as part of a cardmember donation matching program.

Discover is matching donations dollar-for-dollar up to $1 million for every cardmember who donates to the American Red Cross using Cashback Bonus, or makes a donation with a Discover card. Discover also is matching every employee donation dollar-for-dollar through its Employee Giving Program. The company is currently waiving transaction fees on all credit card donations to the American Red Cross.

"Two major hurricanes in two weeks has had a devastating impact on so many people in Texas, throughout the Southeast, and in the Caribbean islands," said David Nelms, Chairman and CEO of Discover. "Our cardmembers and employees have been supporting relief efforts for those affected by Hurricane Harvey and I'm pleased that Discover is now expanding our support to also support those affected by Hurricane Irma."

Discover cardmembers wishing to donate to the American Red Cross using their Discover card can visit www.redcross.org/donate/cm/discover-pub. To donate using Cashback Bonus, Discover cardmembers can visit www.discover.com and log onto their account center.