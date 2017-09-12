COD names Parks communications chief

hello

College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn has named Wendy E. Parks director of public relations and communication.

She will oversee communications, public relations, community relations and the FOIA office. In addition to her work at the CHA, her extensive experience includes senior communications officer for the University of Chicago and head of corporate communications for Johnson Publishing Co.

Parks comes to the College from the Chicago Housing Authority, where she worked as director of communications & marketing and public information officer and most recently as senior adviser to the office of the chief investment officer. For this newly formed office, Parks spearheaded the strategic direction and planning for all public relations and marketing initiatives.

Parks holds a bachelor's degree in mass communications from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and an MBA from Loyola University.