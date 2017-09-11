Lakeshore Recycling Systems' 'digester' helps reduce organic waste

CHICAGO -- Lakeshore Recycling Systems announced it is the first privately-held company in the United States to introduce the use of an aerobic digester to process collected organic waste into a fertilizer byproduct.

Launched in collaboration with Morton Grove-based EcoloCap Solutions, the digester will divert organic waste (food scraps) from landfills, lowering the risk of water pollution and the emission of methane gas and odor into the environment.

When deposited in landfills, organic waste runs the risk of contaminating water, and emits odorous hydrogen sulfide gas and methane gas. LRS' organic recycling operations will convert organic waste into a high-grade compost and organic fertilizer that is ready to ship to local companies for mixing and distribution. The process delivers an end-product that is reduced in weight and volume by 70 percent. The technology is ideal for urban environments as it can operate on a smaller footprint, needs little labor/overhead and its process and output are odorless.

''As it pertains to organic waste, our collaboration with EcoloCap is a direct challenge to the status quo and rampant empathy that permeates the larger waste industry," said LRS Chief Executive Officer Alan T. Handley. "LRS will continue to invest in extremely innovative and commercial viable technologies that are both profitable as well as advance the circular economy."