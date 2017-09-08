Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 9/8/2017 10:01 AM

MYR Group subsidiary to work on Colorado project

Globe Newswire

ROLLING MEADOWS -- Sturgeon Electric Co., a subsidiary of MYR Group, has been selected by Kiewit Meridiam Partners to provide electrical construction services for the $1.2 billion Central 70 Project in Denver, Colorado.

The Colorado Department of Transportation announced its selection of KMP to lead a public -- private partnership that will design, build and finance the Central 70 Project, which includes the reconstruction and expansion of ten miles of Interstate Highway I-70 north of Denver and the operation and maintenance of the project for 30 years. The Central 70 Project includes new express lanes in each direction, the lowering of a 2 ½ mile portion of the highway and the addition of a 4-acre park covering the lowered portion of the highway.

Sturgeon Electric is currently involved in early phase pre-construction project support, including design review services, and expects that its contract with KMP will exceed $100 million.

KMP, a consortium of firms with substantial experience with major public infrastructure initiatives, is led by Meridiam, a global investor in public infrastructure, and Kiewit Corp., an employee-owned construction company based in Omaha, Nebraska. Sturgeon Electric has worked with Kiewit to deliver some of Colorado's most complex infrastructure projects, including improvements to Denver Union Station, the I-225 Light Rail Line, the Pecos Street over I-70 Bridge Replacement Project, and the Transportation Expansion Project (T-REX).

