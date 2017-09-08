My Place Hotel breaks ground in North Aurora

hello

NORTH AURORA -- My Place Hotel recently broke ground on a new three-story, 63-room hotel at 1000 Kilbery Lane in North Aurora.

My Place Hotel-North Aurora is independently owned by N.A. Lodging, a group of local members who collectively own or manage commercial real estate holdings in the greater Chicagoland area. With more than 30 years of experience in commercial real estate, the group's focus includes manufacturing, mixed-use, and retail spaces.

My Place Hotels of America, LLC. is persistently advancing in its campaign for U.S. expansion of the recently launched franchise system. The chain currently has 33 hotels open and operating with a near-term pipeline of 32 additional hotels and midterm commitments for upward of 40 more hotels to follow.

N.A. Lodging Principal Ed Roberts said the hotel is anticipated to open Spring of 2018.

"We are excited to unveil a new hotel with a superior product in the Chicagoland area, where guests will find the newest and best lodging option in My Place," Roberts said. "The North Aurora community and surrounding business owners are excited to see a great looking structure take shape and add value to the area."

All My Place Hotels offer modern amenities at an affordable price including nightly, weekly and monthly rate options. Each extended stay guest room features a My Kitchen, complete with a two-burner cooktop, a microwave and a full refrigerator. The property is pet friendly, includes on-site laundry facilities, complimentary high speed internet service and a 24-hour My Store, located in the hotel lobby and stocked with an array of supplies for the guests' convenience. Additionally, guests are invited to enjoy the new Breakfast in Bed option for a minimal cost.

To book your stay at