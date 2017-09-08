Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 9/8/2017 10:01 AM

Gavel International honored by MeetingsNet

VERNON HILLS -- Gavel International was recently named to MeetingsNet's 2017 CMI 25 list, the only comprehensive report on the 25 largest meeting and incentive management companies for the U.S. corporate market.

MeetingsNet recognized Gavel International for its success in a highly competitive, ever-changing industry. Only companies that have exceptional industry and client partnerships, deep mastery of new technologies, outstanding focus on detail, and highly experienced and creative employees, make this coveted list.

In 2016, Gavel executed more than 150 corporate meeting and incentive travel programs for its corporate clientele. Gavel has many repeat customers, because the Gavel client service teams are industry veterans with deep knowledge of program creation and execution. Extensive support from program inception to post-event evaluation has ensured client satisfaction and continued Gavel success. A proprietary, best-in-class software called Gavel Edge, has also supported Gavel's strength and is one of the most powerful and versatile platforms in the industry. MeetingsNet looks for such strengths in companies named to the CMI 25 list.

"We are deeply honored to receive our tenth election to the CMI 25 list. We owe this distinction to our dedicated team at Gavel. Our people do whatever it takes to execute outstanding programs for our customers and maintain excellent relationships with our industry partners," notes Managing Director Hob Reichenbach.

