Walgreens customers donate $10 million for Harvey relief

hello

Business Wire

DEERFIELD -- More than $10 million was raised by Walgreens and Duane Reade customers nationwide for American Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief efforts through donations at store checkouts.

Walgreens implemented the fundraising program on Aug. 29 in the aftermath of the storm. The program ran through Sept. 4.

Customers were able to make contributions during checkout at any of the approximately 8,000 Walgreens and Duane Reade locations across the country by adding the donation to their purchase amount. The fundraising initiative was in addition to Walgreens commitment to donate $200,000 to the American Red Cross.

"We're humbled by the generosity Walgreens and Duane Reade customers showed and how that support will help those in need work through the hardships many are facing right now," said Richard Ashworth, Walgreens president of pharmacy and retail operations. "We're also proud of our employees in Texas and Louisiana who worked quickly to restore pharmacy and other services throughout the region, in order to meet the needs of our customers and patients."

Walgreens has since reopened nearly all of its approximately 500 drugstores in southeast Texas and Louisiana that were impacted by the storm.