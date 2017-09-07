Inland Private Capital executive honored

OAK BROOK -- Joe Binder, senior vice president of acquisition structure and finance with Inland Private Capital Corp., was honored as one of Connect Media's 2017 Next Generation Award winners.

The Next Generation Awards recognize young leaders in the commercial real estate industry who are likely to be influential for years to come.

Over the past five years, Binder has been instrumental in IPC's growth, which has nearly tripled its assets under management and become the market leader in securitized 1031 exchange transactions. During this time, he oversaw the acquisition of nearly $4 billion in assets, including shopping centers, single-tenant retail, medical office buildings, multifamily, self-storage and student housing. In conjunction with these acquisitions, he oversaw the placement of nearly $3 billion in financing, across conduit, agency, bank, mezzanine and credit-tenant-lease debt structures, and the offering of a similar amount of equity in IPC-sponsored programs.

Binder joined IPC in 2008 and currently oversees IPC's acquisition and structuring process, including due diligence, financing and preparation of its private placement offerings. He is also one of five members on IPC's CEO Council, which is responsible for directing the company's long term strategic plans.

"It is truly an honor to be recognized for my accomplishments in the commercial real estate industry," said Binder. "Our company's success wouldn't be possible without the hard work and dedication of our staff, and I'm grateful to be part of such a great team that continues to put forward the best possible product for our investor base."